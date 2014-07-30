By Jack Kim
SEOUL, July 30 South Korean voters in 15
districts chose lawmakers on Wednesday in by-elections that
could determine whether President Park Geun-hye's ruling party
can retain a majority to push through her economic stimulus
policy and regulatory reform.
Park has made boosting the economy a priority in her second
year of a single term and recently appointed a finance minister
who has pledged to stimulate consumption and ease restrictions
on the sagging property market.
Voting was taking place in the lingering shadow of the
sinking of a ferry in April that killed 304 people, mostly
children on a class trip. It was the country's worst maritime
disaster in 44 years and the government has come under fierce
criticism for what was seen as an inadequate and slow response.
Polling stations remain open until 1100 GMT, with no clear
results expected for several hours after that.
At stake is control of the 300-seat parliament.
The ruling conservative Saenuri Party now holds 147 of 285
seats and a victory in four of the districts would ensure it
hangs on to a majority.
Winning half the seats would pad that majority and add
momentum to government efforts to proceed with reforms. Much of
the programme requires no parliamentary approval, though changes
to regulatory procedures must pass through a vote.
Commentators say the ruling party is likely to avoid any
large-scale defeat against a weak opposition that has been
unable to capitalise on the scandal surrounding the ferry
disaster.
Voting was underway in six constituencies in the capital
region and three in the battleground central region. Most of the
seats were vacated when lawmakers quit to run for mayoral and
gubernatorial elections in June or had their posts taken away
for convictions on parliament election irregularities.
The general election was in 2012 and MPs serve four years.
Park has called for all-out efforts to boost the economy and
Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan has promised billions of
dollars in stimulus spending and steps to shore up demand in the
property market.
Private consumption generates about half of gross domestic
product, but the economy still relies heavily on exporters as
their performance has a strong influence on jobs and investment.
The Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port
of Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju on April 16.
The vessel was overloaded and travelling too quickly on a
turn and many crew members abandoned ship as the children waited
in their cabins as instructed. The coast guard was slow to
respond as the ferry sank.
The disaster prompted mass cancellations of tour contracts,
hurt tourism-focused businesses and crimped consumer sentiment.
Park's popularity plunged from a support rating of 63
percent to 45 percent in a poll conducted last week. Saenuri has
also suffered, but has higher ratings than the main opposition
New Political Alliance for Democracy.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)