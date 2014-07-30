(Updates with vote count)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, July 30 South Korean voters in 15
districts gave President Park Geun-hye's ruling party an
enhanced parliamentary majority in by-elections on Wednesday,
and the political momentum to drive an economic stimulus
programme and regulatory reforms.
Park has made the economy a priority in the second year of
her five-year term and recently appointed a finance minister
with a brief to stimulate consumption and ease restrictions on
the sagging property market in Asia's fourth largest economy.
The government came under fierce criticism for what was seen
as an inadequate and slow response to the sinking of a ferry in
April that killed 304 people, mostly children on a class trip.
It was the country's worst maritime disaster in 44 years.
But Park's Saenuri Party candidates won in 11 of the 15
constituencies up for grabs, according to the National Election
Commission, boosting the conservative representation in the
unicameral 300-seat assembly to 158. The party previously held
147 of 285 seats.
The strengthened majority gives the government a clearer
mandate for reform. Much of the government's economic stimulus
programme does not need approval by parliament, though changes
to regulatory procedures must be passed by vote.
"We take the vote as a call to stop political fighting and
get on with the work on reviving the economy and see to it that
the working people of this country can have better lives,"
Saenuri Party leader Kim Moo-sung said.
Ruling party candidates won in key battleground districts in
the capital and central regions, and a prominent political
confidant of Park scored a decisive victory in a liberal
stronghold district in the south.
Most of the 15 seats were vacated when lawmakers quit to run
for mayoral and gubernatorial elections in June or were stripped
of their seats due to convictions for electoral irregularities
stemming from a parliamentary vote in 2012.
Park, who is limited by South Korea's constitution to a
single term, has called for all-out efforts to boost the
economy, and Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan has promised
billions of dollars in stimulus spending and steps to shore up
demand in the property market.
Private consumption generates about half of gross domestic
product, but the economy still relies heavily on exporters.
The Sewol ferry disaster dampened economic growth as well as
Park's popularity.
The ferry sank on a trip from the port of Incheon to the
holiday island of Jeju on April 16. Many crew members abandoned
ship as the children waited in their cabins as instructed and
the coast guard was slow to respond as the vessel sank.
The disaster prompted mass cancellations of tour contracts,
hurt tourism-focused businesses and crimped consumer sentiment.
Park's popularity rating plunged from 63 percent to 45
percent in a poll conducted last week. Saenuri also suffered,
but it still has higher ratings than the main opposition New
Political Alliance for Democracy.
(Editing by Ron Popeski and John Stonestreet)