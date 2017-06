South Korea's Presidential candidate Moon Jae-in from Democratic Party attends an election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2017. Picture taken on April 17, 2017. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.

TV exit polls showed the liberal candidate Moon winning Tuesday's presidential election in an expected victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule.

Moon spoke to his Democratic Party members and supporters.

