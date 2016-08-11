SEOUL Aug 11 South Korea has decided to lower
the country's residential progressive electricity tariffs for
July and September to ease the household burden of heavy
electricity bills in summer, Yonhap News Agency said on
Thursday.
The lower electricity tariffs are expected to help 22
million households, Yonhap said citing a meeting between
lawmakers of the ruling Saenuri Party and government officials.
They will also create a task force to map out a mid- and
long-term plan to reform the country's electricity bill system.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has only applied a six-stage
progressive electricity tariff rate for residential use in a bid
to curb power use and prevent blackouts during peak summer and
winter demand periods.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)