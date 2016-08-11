(Adds details, background)
SEOUL Aug 11 South Korea is to cut residential
electricity tariffs for the July to September period by 420
billion won ($382 million), the country's energy ministry said
on Thursday.
The move comes amid growing calls for an overhaul of the
country's six-stage 'progressive' charging system which varies
rates according to levels of demand after householders
complained they were afraid to turn on their air conditioning to
combat this year's unusually intense summer heat.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has only applied the
six-stage tariff system to residential users, although household
consumption of electricity accounted for only 13.6 percent of
the nation's total electricity use in 2015. The rate is fixed
for industrial and commercial users, which account for 56.6
percent and 29.8 percent respectively.
"We decided to lower progressive electricity tariffs for
July and September temporarily and the change will apply to July
electricity bills retroactively, which will come out at the end
of August," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the
decision would benefit 22 million households.
Lawmakers of the ruling Saenuri Party and government
officials also said they will create a taskforce to look at
reforming the billing system.
Following the change, power demand is expected to increase
by 78 megawatts (MW), the ministry said in the statement, adding
it would ensure an uninterrupted supply.
Power demand soared to a record high of 84,970 MW on
Thursday as more people and businesses used electricity to cool
down and cope with the scorching summer heat.
Last month the government said it expected more than enough
supplies in what was expected to be a hotter than normal summer
thanks to additional generating capacity. Summer demand was
forecast to peak at 81,700 megawatt (MW) around the second and
third week of August, with gnerating capacity in surplus by
10,400 MW.
South Korea generates a third of the country's electricity
by nuclear power, while the rest comes from plants fired by
fossil fuels.
($1 = 1,099.2500 won)
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger,
Greg Mahlich)