SEOUL, July 14 South Korea on Thursday said its
power supply would be sufficient to meet peak demand in what is
expected to be a hotter-than-normal summer, buoyed by new
electricity plants.
The energy ministry expects a sudden rise in power demand as
people crank up their air conditioning, but said the country
would avoid blackouts like those seen five years ago which cut
electricity to businesses and homes.
Summer demand is forecast to peak at 81,700 megawatt (MW)
around the second and third weeks of August, with a power supply
surplus of 10,400 MW, the energy ministry said in a statement.
Four new energy facilities, including thermal power plants,
will add around 2,500 MW to the nation's electricity supply
capacity, according to an energy ministry official and the
statement.
Although the weather in July is expected to be similar to
usual for the time of year, South Korea is expected to
experience warmer-than-average temperatures and higher
precipitation levels in August, the statement quoted the
country's meteorological service as saying.
Of the country's 25 nuclear reactors, four are currently
offline for maintenance. Nuclear accounts for around a third of
the country's power, with the rest mainly coming from fossil
fuels.
