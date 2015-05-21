SEOUL May 21 Abu Dhabi-based International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), which sold its controlling stake
in a South Korean refiner in 2010 for over $2 billion, has filed
a request for arbitration, seeking compensation for a tax
payment stemming from the sale, according to a South Korean
official.
Two subsidiaries of IPIC sold their 70 percent stakes in
Hyundai Oilbank in 2010, paying sales tax in South Korea, Park
Jae-hyung, a director at the National Tax Service of South Korea
told Reuters by phone. He declined to disclose the tax amount.
"They say they as Dutch companies don't need to pay sales
tax in South Korea according to an agreement between the
Netherlands and South Korea. But we consider them as paper
companies in the Netherlands," Park said.
The filing, dated May 20, was made with the International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), according
to its website, which gave few details on the case.
A spokesman for IPIC was not immediately available for
comment.
IPIC sold its controlling stake in the refiner to companies
including Hyundai Heavy Industries.
