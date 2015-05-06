SEOUL May 6 South Korea's antitrust body said
on Wednesday it would cooperate with counterparts in Europe and
the United States as part of the regulator's investigation into
U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission did not specify what it was
investigating Qualcomm for, but the company is facing regulatory
probes into alleged anti-competitive practices in several
countries and agreed to pay a $975 million fine in China early
this year following a 14-month investigation.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission, in a statement, said its
officials met counterparts from the European Commission on
Monday and agreed to hold "working-level discussions" about the
Qualcomm probe. It added that it would also work with the United
States and other countries and examine similar cases abroad.
It gave no further details.
