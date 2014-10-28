(Adds background details on exchange, quote)
SEOUL Oct 28 The head of CME Group has
expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korea's main
exchange operator if Korea Exchange Inc offers to sell some of
its shares, CME's South Korea representative Hong Sung-hee said
on Tuesday.
Korea Exchange spokesman Noh Byung-soo said he was aware of
CME Chief Executive Phupinder Gill's remarks but said the
exchange had no plan to sell shares.
"There's no plan at all on any stake sale," Noh said by
telephone, adding any decision on whether to sell any shares
would be a matter for South Korea's government.
CME's Hong said he understood Gill's remarks were made on a
conditional basis, rather than indicating any concrete deal
talks coming up soon.
Korea Exchange is owned by a group comprising dozens of
local financial companies but is designated as a public
enterprise, even though the government has no direct stake.
Some big global players, including Deutsche Boerse AG
, have previously expressed interest in Korea
Exchange, the sole operator of securities and derivatives
exchanges in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Separately, Korea Exchange and CME said on Tuesday that the
Korea Exchange's U.S. Dollar Futures contract would be hosted
after-hours on the CME Globex electronic trading platform from
Dec. 8. The pair have been in a partnership agreement since
2009.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)