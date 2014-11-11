GWANGJU, South Korea Nov 11 A South Korean prosecutor said on Tuesday his team would appeal against court rulings on the 15 crew of a capsized ferry who were given prison terms ranging from five to 36 years.

The captain of the ferry, which sank killing about 300 people, mostly children, was acquitted of homicide but was found guilty of negligence by family members of the victims, many of whom were teenage children on a school trip. He was sentenced to 36 years in jail.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for the captain for homicide. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim; editing by Nick Macfie)