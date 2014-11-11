GWANGJU, South Korea Nov 11 A South Korean
prosecutor said on Tuesday his team would appeal against court
rulings on the 15 crew of a capsized ferry who were given prison
terms ranging from five to 36 years.
The captain of the ferry, which sank killing about 300
people, mostly children, was acquitted of homicide but was found
guilty of negligence by family members of the victims, many of
whom were teenage children on a school trip. He was sentenced to
36 years in jail.
Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for the captain for
homicide.
