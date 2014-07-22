* Yoo had been target of South Korea's largest manhunt
* Body found with book, empty bottles of alcohol nearby
* Failure of police to catch Yoo had been burden for Park
government
SUNCHEON, South Korea, July 22 The body of South
Korea's most wanted man, linked to the sinking of a ferry in
April that killed 300 people, was identified more than a month
after being found in an orchard, police said on Tuesday, with
his book and empty bottles of alcohol nearby.
The police chief in charge of the case in a small city in
the south of the country was sacked on Tuesday for not
recognising the book, or putting two and two together, and for
not identifying the corpse earlier.
Police said that DNA and fingerprint evidence from the
heavily decomposed body found on June 12 showed it to be that of
Yoo Byung-un, 73, the target for more than two months of South
Korea's largest manhunt.
Beside the body was a book written by Yoo, along with an
empty bottle of a shark-liver-oil health tonic, made by a Yoo
family company, and three empty bottles of alcohol, police said.
The book was called "Greater Love has No One Than This" and
was written in 1995 while Yoo was serving four years in prison
for fraud.
Yoo was a wealthy businessman who headed the family that
owned the operator of a ferry that capsized in the country's
worst maritime disaster in 20 years.
Police said they had not determined a cause of death but
said it did not appear to have been foul play. Toxicology tests
were under way.
The Sewol ferry, travelling too fast on a turn, sank on
April 16 on a routine trip from the mainland to the holiday
island of Jeju. Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339
were children and teachers from the same school on the outskirts
of Seoul. Only 172 people were rescued and the remainder are all
presumed to have drowned.
Failure of authorities to find Yoo had become a political
headache for President Park Geun-hye, whose government came
under heavy criticism for its handling of the disaster.
The Sewol's 15 surviving crew members, including the
captain, are on trial on charges ranging from homicide to
negligence. The disaster prompted an outpouring of grief and
anger after some crew were caught on video abandoning ship while
children, following instructions, stayed put in their cabins.
Yoo, also a photographer and co-founder a church which made
its own organic ice cream, was accused of embezzlement,
negligence and tax evasion. Authorities had offered a reward
equivalent to nearly half a million dollars for information
leading to his arrest and detained several family members.
Woo Hyung-ho, police chief in Suncheon, told a televised
news conference that a book written by Yoo was found at the
site, along with an empty bottle of a shark-liver-oil product.
"WE WERE NOT PERFECT"
Woo said police could have conducted forensic tests earlier
had they managed to identify the two items.
"We didn't know at that time it was a book written by Yoo,"
said Woo, who later in the day was dismissed from his post, a
Korean National Police Agency official said.
"We admit we were not perfect," Woo said.
Another police official said the announcement had been
delayed as forensic investigation of DNA takes 40 days.
The time of death was unclear as the body had decayed by
more than 80 percent. Media reported that the neck had been
separated from the body, although a police official said that
may have been the result of decomposition.
Police in Suncheon had suspected that the body might belong
to Yoo and had twice tried to collect fingerprints, even cutting
the five fingers off the left hand, but had failed to get usable
prints, a police official told Reuters.
At around midnight on Monday, the DNA test results were
finally returned showing a match with Yoo. Another attempt at
taking a fingerprint from the refrigerated body was made, this
time with the right index finger, and it matched a print of
Yoo's that was on file, a police official said.
LIKE A HOMELESS PERSON
The body was found about two kilometres from a retreat that
police had raided on May 25 on intelligence that Yoo was there.
"I was roaming around the field and a person was dead ...
but the body was decayed," Park Yoon-seok, a resident who found
the body, told cable news network YTN.
"He looked like a completely homeless person. He was lying
straight with only the head turned around."
The announcement came less than 24 hours after prosecutors
apologised for failing to capture Yoo when they released interim
results of their investigation into the disaster.
They made no mention on Monday that a body suspected of
being Yoo's had been found. Also on Monday, a court issued a
fresh arrest warrant for Yoo, as an earlier warrant had been due
to lapse.
Prosecutors in Incheon, west of Seoul, who are leading the
investigation into the Yoo family, said their probe would
continue. "Whether Yoo Byung-un is dead or not, we will proceed
with the investigation," they said in a statement.
His sons, Yoo Dae-gyun and Yoo Hyuck-ki, were majority
owners of the shipping company Chonghaejin Marine Co Ltd through
an investment vehicle and had direct or indirect stakes in nine
business affiliates connected to the Sewol.
Wanted posters for the capture of Yoo and his elder son, Yoo
Dae-gyun, have been posted throughout the country.
The younger son, Yoo Hyuck-ki, has been based in the United
States, where he controlled several businesses with links to Yoo
Byung-un and his church, according to company records.
In their hunt for the elder Yoo, police had searched organic
farms and retreats belonging to Yoo and his Evangelical Baptist
Church and arrested church members on suspicion of helping Yoo
escape. The church denied the allegations.
