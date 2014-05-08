By Ju-min Park
| INCHEON, South Korea
INCHEON, South Korea May 8 South Korean
prosecutors are seeking the arrest of members of the family that
owns the operator of a ferry that sank last month killing
hundreds of school children, an avoidable tragedy that rocked
the country to the core.
Prosecutors may also seek the extradition of a son of the
reclusive head of the family from the United States, an official
said on Thursday.
The Sewol, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn,
capsized and sank on a routine journey from Incheon on the
mainland to the southern holiday island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers on a high school outing. Only 172 people have been
rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned.
Some of the crew, the captain caught on videotape in his
underwear, abandoned ship as the children were told time and
time again to stay put in their cabins.
They paid for their obedience with their lives.
Heartbreaking video shows them playing around as the ship
started listing, joking about the sinking of the Titanic, when
they had plenty of time to jump overboard.
But only two of the vessel's 46 lifeboats were deployed.
The prosecutors' pursuit of a son and a daughter of Yoo
Byung-un, the head of the family that owns Chonghaejin Marine,
the ferry operator, broadens the criminal investigation into the
tragedy. The government has also started the process of
stripping the company of the licence to operate ferries.
But it was not clear whether Yoo Byung-un himself, who ran
the defunct commercial empire that was the precursor to the
sprawling business interests that include Chonghaejin, might be
called in for questioning.
Yoo's son, Hyuck-ki, who is believed to be in the United
States, has failed three times to respond to a prosecution
summons, an official said. Other close aides to Yoo are also
believed to be abroad and have ignored summons.
"Since it is an important issue that has drawn public
attention, we will do our best for their attendance and forcible
extradition" said Kim Hoe-jong, second deputy chief prosecutor
at Incheon District Prosecution Service.
Prosecutors arrested several officials of the ferry operator
and its affiliates, including Chonghaejin's chief executive, on
charges of negligence causing death and the sinking of a vessel
on Thursday.
All 15 of the surviving crew members, including the
69-year-old captain, have been arrested and face charges of
gross negligence amid accusations they abandoned the vessel
without performing emergency escape procedures.
Yoo's two sons, Yoo Hyuck-ki and Yoo Dae-kyun, are majority
owners of Chonghaejin Marine through an investment vehicle.
The prosecution is working with FBI and Homeland Security in
the United States for possible extradition of Yoo Hyuck-ki, Kim,
the prosecutor, said.
Prosecutors have also raided the shipping company's offices
and financial regulators are investigating borrowings of the
company and of businesses that are part of a wider holding firm.
Lawyer Son Byoung-gi, who has spoken for the family
previously, did not immediately comment.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and one of its
leading manufacturing and export powerhouses, has developed into
one of the world's most technically advanced countries, but
faces criticism that regulatory controls have not kept pace.
Nearly 450,000 people have paid tribute to the victims at
the altar set up near the school many of the children attended.
But the number of grieving family members keeping vigil in
Jindo, where the search operation is centred, has dwindled with
now just 35 of the 476 passengers still missing.
(Additional reporting by Kahyun Yang in Seoul; Editing by Jack
Kim and Nick Macfie)