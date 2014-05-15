(Adds details on cause of disaster)
By Ju-min Park
MOKPO, South Korea May 15 The captain and three
senior crew members of a South Korean ferry that capsized in
April, killing more than 280 passengers, many of them school
children, were indicted for homicide on Thursday, a senior
prosecutor said.
Prosecutors also indicted the 11 other surviving crew
members of the ferry Sewol on negligence charges. The crew has
been under criminal investigation after they were believed to
have escaped the sinking vessel before many passengers.
"The captain, a first officer and second officer and the
chief engineer escaped before the passengers, leading to grave
casualties," prosecutor Ahn Sang-don, who is leading the
investigation, told a news briefing.
Ahn said the Sewol was severely compromised in its ability
to maintain stability after a remodelling to add capacity, and
had set sail on April 16 massively overloaded and with
insufficient water in the ballast tanks used to keep it steady.
Strong currents in the disaster zone made the vessel less
responsive to navigation and prompted the crew to make a turn of
15 degrees, sharper than advisable, which led the ferry to list
rapidly and then sink, he said.
"The captain should have been in command of the navigation,
but left that to a third officer, and that is gross negligence,"
Ahn said, adding there was enough evidence to support a charge
of willful negligence on the part of the captain and three other
officers.
"The charge of homicide was applied because they did not
exercise their duty of aid and relief, leading to the deaths of
passengers," he said, adding that some crew had confessed "they
were thinking about their own lives."
The Sewol was on a routine journey from the mainland port of
Incheon to the southern holiday island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and their teachers on a school trip. Only 172 people were
rescued, with the rest presumed to have drowned.
A month after the disaster, 281 bodies have been recovered
but 23 people remain missing, even as rescue divers continue to
search the vessel.
Some of the crew, including the captain, were caught on
videotape abandoning ship while the children were repeatedly
told to stay put in their cabins and await further orders.
The government of President Park Geun-hye has faced sharp
criticism for its handling of the disaster and the rescue
effort, with an outpouring of anger over suggestions that a more
effective initial response could have saved many more.
Prosecutors are seeking the arrest of members of the family
that owns the ferry operator, and may also seek the extradition
of a son of the reclusive head of the family from the United
States, an official said on Thursday.
Prosecutors are also investigating officials of shipping
inspection agencies and the operator of the ferry. The crew
members' first court date has yet to be set.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo, Alex Richardson
and Clarence Fernandez)