SEOUL May 30 A diver searching for bodies in a
sunken ferry died on Friday after an accident, the coast guard
said, as a car believed to be used by a fugitive businessman
linked to the ship was reported found.
The diver was pulled from the water where he was involved in
the cutting open of the hull in the hope of reaching some of 16
people missing 45 days after the vessel sank, a coast guard
official said.
The man, in his forties, was bleeding from the face and
unconscious when he was pulled to the surface and died in
hospital, the official said. He was the second diver to die
since the April 16 disaster.
The Sewol, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn,
sank off the southwest coast on a routine journey from Incheon
on the mainland to the southern holiday island of Jeju, killing
children and teachers, among others, on a high school field
trip.
Only 172 people were rescued of an estimated 476 passengers
and crew on board.
The families of the 16 missing expressed "unbearable pain"
on Friday at not finding their loved ones.
"It's 45 days since the disaster and the ninth day in a row
without any victims being recovered," Bae Eui-cheol, who spoke
for the grieving families, said.
"It's another day of unbearable pain and waiting but still
the families hope they can see the missing one last time."
Police are searching for the head of the family that owned
the operator of the ferry, with a half a million dollar reward
for information leading to his capture.
Yoo byung-un, who ran a web of business holdings through a
investment company owned by his sons, has eluded authorities
armed with an arrest warrant for close to two weeks.
He is wanted on charges of negligence, and embezzlement and
tax evasion.
Police fanning out across the country handed out leaflets
with Yoo's photograph, which was also posted online. The manhunt
has included a search of both Yoo's house and the rural compound
of a church that he co-founded, but he has eluded capture after
ignoring summonses to appear for questioning.
Yonhap news agency said police had found a car believed to
be have been used by Yoo outside the search area, suggesting he
may have escaped further afield.
All 15 of the surviving crew members, including the
69-year-old captain, have been arrested and face charges of
gross negligence after video footage emerged of some abandoning
the vessel while the passengers were still on board.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)