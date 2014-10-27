GWANGJU, South Korea Oct 27 South Korean
prosecutors on Monday sought the death penalty for the captain
of a ferry that capsized in April, leaving 304 people dead or
missing.
Lee Joon-seok, 68, who has been charged with homicide,
should be sentenced to death for failing to execute his duty,
which amounted to homicide, the prosecution told the court,
resting its case in a trial that has taken place amid intense
public anger towards the crew. A verdict has not yet been handed
down.
The Sewol capsized and sank on a routine voyage on April 16,
triggering an outpouring of nationwide grief and sharp criticism
of the government of President Park Geun-hye for its handling of
the rescue operation.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park, editing by Jack Kim)