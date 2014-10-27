GWANGJU, South Korea Oct 27 South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought the death penalty for the captain of a ferry that capsized in April, leaving 304 people dead or missing.

Lee Joon-seok, 68, who has been charged with homicide, should be sentenced to death for failing to execute his duty, which amounted to homicide, the prosecution told the court, resting its case in a trial that has taken place amid intense public anger towards the crew. A verdict has not yet been handed down.

The Sewol capsized and sank on a routine voyage on April 16, triggering an outpouring of nationwide grief and sharp criticism of the government of President Park Geun-hye for its handling of the rescue operation. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, editing by Jack Kim)