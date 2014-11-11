(Updates with prosecutor on appeal)
By Ju-min Park
GWANGJU, South Korea Nov 11 The captain of a
South Korean ferry that capsized in April killing 304 passengers
was jailed for 36 years on Tuesday after a court found him
guilty of negligence, but was acquitted of homicide for which
prosecutors had sought the death penalty.
The court convicted the ship's chief engineer of homicide
for not aiding two injured fellow crew members, making him the
only one of four facing homicide charges to be found guilty on
that count, and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.
The remaining 13 surviving crew members of the ferry Sewol
were found guilty of various charges, including negligence, and
handed down prison terms ranging from five to 20 years.
Cries and shouts of anger and disbelief erupted in the
packed courtroom in the southern city of Gwangju as the verdict
and sentences were read.
"Judge, this is not right," a woman screamed in anguish as
some of the other family members broke down in tears.
"Is this how little the lives of our children were worth?"
another said. "The death sentence is not enough for the crew."
Video footage of the crew abandoning the vessel after
instructing the passengers, mostly teenagers, to remain in their
cabins had caused outrage and calls for harsh punishment.
The victims' families issued a statement after the verdict,
saying they were devastated by the decision and justice had
failed.
"Our hope was miserably destroyed" Park Jong-dae, father of
one of the children who died, said in the statement read outside
the courthouse, urging the prosecutors to appeal and seek
punishment that it said fitted the crew's crime.
A prosecutor involved in the case said his team would appeal
against the decision on all 15 crew members, calling the rulings
"disappointing," particularly the not guilty verdict against
three senior officers including the captain on homicide charges.
VESSEL OVERLOADED
The overloaded Sewol capsized while making a turn on a
routine voyage to the holiday island of Jeju. The vessel was
later found to be defective, with additions made to increase
passenger capacity making it top-heavy and unstable.
The ferry operator also loaded the ship with excess cargo
and not enough water in the ballast tank to maintain balance,
causing it to list sharply when it made the ill-fated turn on
April 16 and sink rapidly.
Only 172 of the ferry's 476 passengers and crew were
rescued. Of the 304 confirmed dead or still listed as missing,
250 were school children. The government announced earlier on
Tuesday it was halting the search for the nine still missing as
conditions at the wreck have become too dangerous.
The public outcry provoked by the tragedy had led to
concerns over whether the crew would be able to get a fair
trial, especially after the prosecutors charged four of them
with homicide.
They had sought the death penalty for the captain of Sewol,
Lee Joon-seok, who is in his late 60s and instead faces the rest
of his life in prison.
The crew on trial have said they thought it was the
coastguard's job to evacuate passengers and that they were not
adequately trained for that role, but most admitted they did not
do enough.
Lee, the captain, has apologised to the families of the
victims and said he never intended to harm anyone. He pleaded to
be spared of the homicide charge, saying he did not want his
children to live with a killer as their father.
Executives of the ferry operator and shipping regulators are
on trial on various charges of negligence.
The man considered the head of the business empire that
owned the ferry company was found dead in June, amid the
country's largest manhunt to capture him to try to hold him
accountable for mismanagement that many feel led to the ferry
disaster.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tony
Munroe)