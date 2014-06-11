By Ju-min Park
ANSEONG, South Korea, June 11
ANSEONG, South Korea, June 11 South Korean
police raided a religious commune on Wednesday seeking the
arrest of a businessman linked to a ferry that sank and killed
more than 300 people as pressure mounted on the authorities for
failing to catch him for more than three weeks.
Yoo Byung-un is wanted on charges of embezzlement,
negligence and tax evasion stemming from a web of business
holdings centered around I-One-I, an investment vehicle owned by
his sons that ran the shipping company Chonghaejin Marine.
The raid was launched a day after President Park Geun-hye,
whose government was sharply criticised over its handling of the
April ferry disaster, said "it made no sense" that such a long
and extensive search operation had failed to catch Yoo.
Yoo and his sons, one of whom is based in the United States,
have eluded a police manhunt for nearly a month, spurring
speculation that they may be trying to pay a ship broker to take
them to a country where Seoul authorities cannot reach them.
Authorities last month increased tenfold the reward for
information leading to his arrest to the equivalent of half a
million dollars.
The raid also followed the opening on Tuesday of the trial
of 15 surviving crew members in a courtroom packed with angry
parents of some of the many students who died aboard the ferry.
Four officers face homicide charges after they were seen
escaping the sharply listing vessel.
Sect followers allowed police in riot gear to enter the
compound, two hours south of Seoul, after a brief standoff, with
believers singing hymns and accusing the government of religious
persecution. Police helicopters circles overhead.
VAST COMPOUND
Officers, some with their riot gear removed, moved from
building to building at the site, believed to cover an area
equivalent to a dozen soccer pitches. Sect members were in
pursuit, some singing hymns, others chanting "Let's fight with
the prosecutors and police!"
More than 6,000 officials took part, though it remained
unclear whether authorities had acted on a tip that Yoo was
inside. Police and prosecutors had searched the same compound
three weeks ago.
A spokesman for the group said the government should focus
its attention on why the ferry Sewol capsized.
Believed to be in his 70s, Yoo is a co-founder of the
Evangelical Baptist Church that runs the Anseong compound.
Authorities have frozen assets of the Yoo family, but news
reports said there may be more still to be identified.
Sect members grow organic produce, run a fish farm and hold
religious services. Yoo is believed to have kept a photography
studio inside.
The company that operated the ferry did not answer phone
calls on Wednesday, while two other firms related to Yoo had no
comment on questions regarding his whereabouts.
The Sewol ferry, overloaded with cargo and with insufficient
water in its ballast tanks to keep steady, capsized on April 16
during a routine journey from the mainland port of Incheon to
the holiday island of Jeju.
Most of the victims were children and their teachers on a
field trip from a high school on the outskirts of Seoul. Shouts
of "murderer!" resounded as the captain entered the court room.
