By Ju-min Park
ANSEONG, South Korea, June 11 Thousands of South
Korean police and prosecutors raided a sprawling religious
compound for a second time on Wednesday in their search for an
elderly businessman linked to a ferry disaster that reduced the
nation to tears.
Helicopters flew overhead as officers moved from building to
building at the site, believed to cover the size of a dozen
soccer pitches, with church members in pursuit, some singing
hymns, others chanting "Let's fight with prosecutors and
police!"
But the businessman, Yoo Byung-un, also a photographer who
was once jailed for fraud and is now South Korea's most wanted
man, was nowhere to be found.
Yoo, in his 70s, co-founder of the church which owns the
website www.god.com, is wanted on charges of embezzlement,
negligence and tax evasion stemming from a web of business
holdings centred on I-One-I, an investment vehicle owned by his
sons that ran the shipping company, Chonghaejin Marine.
Chonghaejin owned the Sewol which sank off the southwest
coast on April 16 on a routine journey from Incheon on the
mainland to the southern holiday island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers from the same school. Only 172 people were rescued
and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned.
The raid came a day after 15 crew went on trial in a court
packed with angry parents of the children who died. Four crew
face homicide charges after they were seen escaping the sharply
listing vessel as the children stayed in their cabins as told.
It also came a day after President Park Geun-hye, whose
government was sharply criticised over its handling of the
disaster, said "it made no sense" that such an extensive search
operation had failed to catch Yoo.
Church members grow organic produce, run a fish farm and
hold religious services. Yoo is believed to keep a photography
studio inside.
As the search operation went ahead, some church members
handed out organic ice cream to police and journalists in the
sweltering heat.
Yoo and his sons, one of whom is based in the United States,
have eluded a police manhunt for nearly a month.
Yoo is a co-founder of the Evangelical Baptist Church that
runs the Anseong compound, a two-hour drive south of Seoul. The
prosecution has frozen the Yoo family's assets, but news reports
said there may be more yet to be identified.
Authorities last month increased the reward for information
leading to Yoo's arrest tenfold to the equivalent of half a
million dollars.
About 6,000 officials took part in the raid, three weeks
after an initial search of the compound.
Chonghaejin Marine did not answer phone calls on Wednesday,
while two other firms related to Yoo had no comment on questions
as to his whereabouts.
