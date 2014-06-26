SEOUL, June 26 The daughter of a crew member of
a South Korean ferry which sank killing hundreds of school
children committed suicide on Thursday, police and prosecutors
said, in a tragic twist to a disaster that prompted a nationwide
outpouring of grief.
The crew member, facing a charge of negligence in the April
16 sinking, was granted temporary release from detention so that
he could help arrange the funeral, a prosecution official said.
The 15 surviving crew of the ferry are on trial on charges
ranging from negligence to homicide amid a public furore after
video footage showed some escaping the sinking vessel as the
children followed instructions and stayed on board.
The daughter had been preparing for years for a government
exam, said a police officer in the southern city of Busan, where
she was found dead.
"To become a public servant was my last hope, but I don't
think that is my way. Thank you for supporting me and I am
sorry," she said in a note left for her husband, the police
officer said.
The Sewol, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn,
sank off the southwest coast on April 16 on a routine journey
from Incheon on the mainland to the southern holiday island of
Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers from the same school on the outskirts of Seoul.
Only 172 people were rescued and the remainder are all presumed
to have drowned.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)