By Ju-min Park and Kahyun Yang
SEOUL, July 25 South Korea's forensic agency
said on Friday it was impossible to determine the cause of death
of a businessman linked to a ferry that sank killing 304 people
in April because there was too much tissue damage to his badly
decomposed body.
Yoo Byung-un, 73, was found dead in an orchard on June 12
after eluding authorities for nearly two months in South Korea's
biggest manhunt, hiding behind the wall of a rural cabin in the
final days while it was being searched.
Police identified his body only this week, 40 days after a
farmer reported its discovery at his orchard, stirring public
anger over what many said was incompetent work to arrest Yoo
over the ferry disaster that horrified the country.
An autopsy and DNA tests on the body revealed no evidence
that he was poisoned, and there was also no indication of
external trauma, forensic agency chief Seo Joong-seok told a
news conference.
"We are aware there are many questions and did our best, but
it was impossible to determine the cause of death," said Lee
Han-young, a senior official at the forensic agency.
"It is possible in some cases involving decomposed bodies to
determine the cause of death but, in Yoo Byung-un's case, there
was simply too much tissue damage so it was difficult to find
leads that can determine the cause of death," he said.
Yoo headed the family that owned the operator of the ferry,
Sewol, which capsized and sank on April 16. Many of those killed
were children from the same school on a class trip.
The disaster triggered outrage across South Korea,
especially when video footage emerged of crew members abandoning
ship while the children stayed in their cabins as instructed.
The Sewol's 15 surviving crew, including the captain, are on
trial on charges ranging from negligence to homicide.
Yoo was wanted on charges of embezzlement, negligence and
tax evasion but managed to elude authorities in what became a
political headache for President Park Geun-hye, whose government
came under heavy criticism for its handling of the disaster.
SON CAPTURED
Later on Friday, Yoo's elder son, Yoo Dae-gyun, who was also
wanted on suspicion of embezzlement, was captured in an
apartment near Seoul, prosecutors said. His capture follows the
arrests of several other family members, including the senior
Yoo's wife and brother.
Yoo Dae-gyun is one of two sons who co-owned the holding
company at the centre of a network of business interests that
included the ferry operator. But he was not believed to have
been as actively involved in management as his younger brother,
who is believed to be in the United States.
The junior Yoo said he had learned of his father's death
from police just a few moments before and chided reporters: "How
would you feel when your parent had died?"
Media reports said he had had no access to phones or the
Internet in the cramped apartment on the outskirts of Seoul
where he had been staying since the accident.
"Nobody came out of there, and the door would shut when
there was the sound of a footstep," a neighbour, Kim Taek-sang
said.
The failure by the national forensic agency to determine how
Yoo died, and how his body arrived at the spot where it was
found, is likely to add pressure on authorities to arrest two
other close associates accused of aiding his flight.
A senior prosecutor who headed the investigation resigned on
Thursday, claiming responsibility for botched moves that allowed
Yoo to remain at large for so long.
Three police officers, including the provincial chief of the
region where his body was found, were sacked this week.
