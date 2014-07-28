* Students testify no help came from crew
* Coastguard rescuers were passive, only pulling passengers
out
* Crew in a state of panic, witness says
By Ju-min Park
ANSAN, South Korea, July 28 Six teenagers who
survived South Korea's worst maritime disaster in 44 years told
on Monday how classmates helped them float free as water flooded
their cabins despite crew instructions to stay put even as their
ferry sank, killing more than 300 people.
The teenagers, whose names were withheld to protect their
privacy, were giving testimony at the trial of 15 crew members,
who face charges ranging from homicide to negligence for
abandoning the sinking ship.
"We were waiting and, when the water started coming in, the
class rep told everyone to put on the life vests ... the door
was above our heads, so she said we'll float and go through the
door and that's how we came out," one of the teenagers said.
"Other kids who got out before us pulled us out."
The ferry Sewol sank on April 16, killing 304 people, as
many as 250 of them school children on a field trip. Twelve of
their teachers were also killed.
The ferry was on a routine trip from the port of Incheon
south to Jeju island, carrying students and teachers from the
Danwon High School on the outskirts of Seoul as well as other
passengers and cargo.
Another of the teenagers told how crew members had told
passengers, "specifically the students of Danwon High School",
to stay in their cabins.
"Water started to fill in and friends helped us move out,"
the student said.
Others described how coastguard officers waited outside the
stricken ferry for passengers to swim out rather than go into
the ship to try and rescue them.
"They were outside. They pulled us (onto boats) but they
didn't come inside to help," one said.
"We said to ourselves, 'why aren't they coming in?'."
"MORE FISHERMEN THAN RESCUERS"
Another student said it appeared there were more fishermen
involved in the rescue than coastguard. Like others, she said
the crew should be punished severely for their actions.
"More than that, I want to know the fundamental reason why
my friends had to end up like that," she said.
The six teenage survivors described how there were repeated
orders not to move from their cabins. Orders to put on their
life vests came much later and without any information about
what was happening to the ship as it began to list sharply.
They were the first of 75 children who survived due to give
evidence in the trial at the Gwangju court, which has been moved
to Ansan south of Seoul to accommodate the students.
Five of them gave their evidence facing away from the court.
One testified from another room via closed-circuit television.
The crew members on trial, including the captain, Lee
Joon-seok, have said they thought it was the coastguard's job to
evacuate passengers. Video footage of their escape triggered
outrage across South Korea.
Two musicians from the Philippines who had been working on
the ship testified that the crew appeared to be in a state of
panic as they gathered on the ship's bridge as it started to
list, making no effort to get passengers off the vessel.
"I remember them panicked and worried," one of the pair, who
was identified only by her first name, Alex, told the court.
She said the captain was crouched and holding onto a metal
bar, apparently shaking with fear, and a junior ship's officer
at the helm when the vessel started to list was crying loudly.
The government of President Park Geun-hye was heavily
criticised over the slow and ineffective handling of the rescue
operation. Park has vowed to break up the coastguard and
streamline rescue operations, which are now split between the
police, coastguard and others, into a single national agency.
The disaster also sparked South Korea's biggest manhunt as
authorities searched for Yoo Byung-un, the man at the head of a
family business that operated the doomed ferry.
Yoo's badly decomposed body was identified last week after
it was found by a farmer at an orchard last month.
Earlier on Monday, a close associate of Yoo, a woman
identified by police only by her last name of Kim, was arrested
after handing herself in. It was believed she helped him elude
police after the disaster.
Another woman, the wife of Yoo's driver who was thought to
have been with him during his final days at large, also turned
herself in to police.
Kim's arrest came three days after police stormed an
apartment on the outskirts of Seoul and found Yoo's elder son,
Dae-gyun, who was wanted for embezzlement.
Yoo Dae-gyun was not believed to have been as actively
involved in management of the family business as his younger
brother, who is believed to be in the United States. He said he
only learned of his father's death from police.
Extensive decomposition of Yoo Byung-un's body meant it was
not possible to determine the cause of his death despite
forensic and DNA tests, authorities said last week.
