SEOUL, July 29 The driver of the South Korean
businessman wanted over the sinking of a ferry that killed more
than 300 people in April turned himself in on Tuesday,
potentially unlocking the mystery of the man's final days after
the disaster.
Prosecutors in the port city of Incheon said the driver,
Yang Hoe-jung, turned himself in at their office, which is
leading the investigation into the role of businessman Yoo
Byung-un in the sinking of the ferry Sewol.
The structurally defective and heavily overloaded ferry
capsized and sank on a routine journey on April 16, killing 304
people, 250 of them teenagers from the same school on a class
field trip. Twelve of their teachers were also killed.
The trial of 15 surviving crew members, including the
captain, resumed on Monday with evidence from some of the 75
teenagers who survived South Korea's worst maritime disaster.
The crew members face charges ranging from homicide to
negligence for abandoning the ship after telling passengers,
including the teenage students, to remain on board.
Yang is thought by authorities to have been with Yoo, the
head of a family that ran a network of companies that included
the ferry operator, in the days before his body was found by a
farmer at an orchard on June 12.
Police only identified the badly decomposed body as that of
Yoo last week, although an autopsy and other extensive testing
failed to indicate how he died or came to be in the orchard,
forensic experts have said.
The driver Yang was the last among a group of people close
to Yoo who had been wanted for allegedly helping him elude South
Korea's biggest manhunt.
Yoo was accused of a range of questionable activities that
included embezzlement and negligence that prosecutors believe
led to the ferry disaster.
A reward of 500 million won ($488,000) had been posted for
information leading to his arrest, the largest possible amount
under South Korean criminal law.
Yoo's wife, brother and oldest son have been arrested but
his younger son remains at large and is believed to be in the
United States.
A senior prosecutor has said efforts have been made to work
with U.S. law enforcement authorities to capture Yoo Hyuck-ki,
who was considered Yoo's heir-apparent.
Some of the surviving children who testified at the trial on
Monday said there was little help from coast guard rescuers who
arrived at the scene as they scrambled out of the sinking ferry,
with many of their classmates still trapped inside.
($1 = 1025.2000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul
Tait)