(Adds evening rally, paragraph 12)
By Ju-min Park and Sohee Kim
ANSAN, South Korea, April 16 A day of mourning
for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken by
acrimony on Thursday, as organisers called off a ceremony
planned to mark its one-year anniversary to protest against the
South Korean government's response to the disaster.
The main group representing bereaved families said the
government had let them down again by failing to announce by the
anniversary a decision to raise the ship in hopes of finding the
bodies of nine victims still missing.
The group's leader also cited President Park Geun-hye's
decision not to attend the memorial service as a reason for
calling it off. Instead, Park visited the southwestern port of
Jindo, which had served as a makeshift morgue when the ferry
sank on April 16 a year ago.
"We want to say how disappointed we are that the government
and the president have made it impossible for the families to
hold this memorial service," the group's leader, Yoo
Gyoung-geun, announced outside the hangar-like structure that
houses a memorial altar for the Sewol victims.
"They are going to have to take responsibility."
The year since the ferry sank during a routine voyage from
Incheon to Jeju island has been one of both grief and anger
towards the government for the families of victims.
Park's prime minister was booed off by an angry crowd when
he tried to visit the memorial altar in Ansan, home of Danwon
High School, which lost 250 of its students on a class trip.
Park was heckled in Jindo, where she paid her respects at
the dock lined with yellow flags carrying messages for the
victims against the backdrop of a windy sea.
She said the government would begin preparing to raise the
6,800-tonne submerged ship, her clearest indication of a plan to
recover it. The families and political opponents have accused
the government of dragging its feet.
"I earnestly ask that we step beyond the pain of the Sewol,
overcome the adversity and trial and go on the road of creating
a new country," Park said.
In Ansan, a long line of mourners waited in the rain as an
outdoor stage for the memorial and rows of chairs stood empty.
Some family members of the victims and groups supporting
their cause held a gathering in central Seoul late in the day,
overseen by a heavy police presence which blocked them when they
attempted to disrupt traffic and start marching on streets.
The Sewol set off on April 15 last year from Incheon, west
of Seoul, for a routine overnight voyage to Jeju with 476 people
on board. It capsized while making a sharp turn off Jindo.
It was later found to have been structurally unsound and
overloaded, and many of the children followed instructions to
stay in their cabins as the crew scrambled to safety in what was
widely criticised as a botched rescue operation.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Paul Tait)