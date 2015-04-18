By James Pearson and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean police clashed on
Saturday with thousands of protesters, blocking their way to the
presidential palace where they hoped to press for more
government action in response to a ferry disaster that claimed
more than 300 lives a year ago.
The rally on the main ceremonial thoroughfare in downtown
Seoul was organised by a group representing families of the
victims. It was the largest in recent weeks as the country
marked the first anniversary of the April 16 disaster.
Police in their hundreds used buses as barricades to block
marchers from advancing towards the presidential Blue House, a
Reuters witness saw.
Police sprayed water cannon and pepper spray to stop the
marchers, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, adding about 20
people were arrested.
The rally began at midday with a crowd demanding the
government allow an independent inquiry into the disaster and
make an immediate decision to raise the Sewol ferry.
The ferry was on a routine journey from Incheon to the
southern island of Jeju when it capsized making a sharp turn and
sank. Among the 304 victims were 250 students on a class trip.
It was later found to have been structurally unsound and
overloaded with cargo.
Anger among the families of the victims towards the
government still runs high. They say the government let them
down again this week by failing to announce a plan to raise the
ferry by the first anniversary of the disaster.
President Park Geun-hye said on Thursday the government
would begin preparing to raise the 6,800-tonne ship, her
clearest indication yet of a plan to recover it.
The country's umbrella labour federation joined the rally
and vowed to join forces with victims' families to continue
protests, calling for more rallies next weekend, according to a
federation spokesman at the protest.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by John Stonestreet)