By James Pearson and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean police clashed with
thousands of protesters, blocking their way to the presidential
palace, where they hoped to demand a more vigorous government
response to a ferry disaster that claimed more than 300 lives a
year ago.
About 13,000 police and 470 police buses were deployed in
the area around Seoul's main ceremonial thoroughfare and 100
protesters were arrested, an official of the Seoul Metropolitan
Police Agency said.
Saturday's rally, organised by a group representing families
of the victims, was the largest in recent weeks as the country
marked the first anniversary of the April 16 disaster.
Police said they used buses to barricade marchers' route to
the presidential Blue House, and deployed water cannon and
pepper spray. Several police buses were damaged.
A fire department official said nine protesters and three
police were taken to hospital while three protesters received
first aid at the site.
The rally began at midday, with a crowd demanding the
government allow an independent inquiry into the disaster and
make an immediate decision to raise the Sewol ferry.
The ferry was on a routine journey from Incheon to the
southern island of Jeju when it capsized making a sharp turn and
sank. Among the 304 victims were 250 students on a class trip.
It was later found to have been structurally unsound and
overloaded with cargo.
Anger still runs high among the families of victims. They
say the government let them down again this week, by failing to
announce a plan to raise the ferry by the first anniversary of
the event.
President Park Geun-hye said on Thursday the government
would begin preparing to raise the 6,800-tonne ship, her
clearest indication yet of a retrieval plan, before she left on
an 11-day trip to Latin America.
The country's umbrella labour federation joined the rally
and vowed to join forces with victims' families to continue
protests, calling for more rallies next weekend, a federation
spokesman at the protest said.
