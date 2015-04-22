(Adds reaction from victims' families)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea said on Wednesday it
will raise the Sewol ferry that sank a year ago, killing more
than 300 people, most of them children, yielding to pressure
from mourning families who have called for a deeper
investigation into the disaster.
The Sewol, which was structurally unsound, overloaded and
travelling too fast on a turn, capsized and sank during a
routine voyage and lies 44 metres (144 feet) deep off the
southwestern island of Jindo.
Of those killed, 250 were teenagers on a school trip, many
of whom obeyed crew instructions to remain in their cabins even
as crew members were seen on TV escaping the sinking vessel.
A government committee concluded that it would be possible
to raise the 6,800-tonne vessel at a cost of 150 billion won
($139 million), the government said in a statement.
The work, which the government hopes can begin in September,
could take up to 18 months and the cost could rise beyond 200
billion won depending on weather conditions and technical
difficulties, it said.
"The primary risk is that the Sewol is a vessel built more
than 20 years ago so there is corrosion in its body," Park
In-yong, the retired navy admiral who heads the newly formed
Ministry for Public Safety and Security, told a briefing.
"And it is lying on its left, so as we try to raise it
without righting it, there may be structural weakening."
Raising the Sewol has been a central demand of victims'
families, some of whom say the government let them down by
failing to announce a salvage plan by the first anniversary of
the disaster on April 16. Nine of the victims' bodies remain
missing.
Relatives of the victims said the salvage plan was too late
in coming.
"The government's announcement to salvage the ferry in
September is really very preposterous," Lee Nam-seok, father of
one of those killed, said.
The decision comes as President Park Geun-hye is under
renewed political pressure, with her prime minister offering his
resignation this week after a businessman and former lawmaker
who committed suicide accused him of accepting illegal funds.
On Saturday, thousands of people including family members
held a rally in central Seoul to protest what they said was
government incompetence and foot dragging over raising the ship
and allowing an independent probe into the disaster.
($1 = 1,080 won)
