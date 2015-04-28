SEOUL, April 28 The captain of a South Korean
ferry that sank last year, killing 304 people, was found guilty
of homicide by an appeals court on Tuesday and sentenced to life
in prison, overturning an earlier conviction for negligence.
Prosecutors who had originally sought a homicide conviction
for ferry captain Lee Joon-seok appealed against a decision by a
lower court in November that found him guilty of negligence and
sentenced him to 36 years jail.
Defence lawyers for Lee had also lodged an appeal against
the severity of that earlier sentence but their appeal was
rejected by the Gwangju High Court, which upheld the
prosecutors' demand and imposed the harsher verdict and
sentence.
The Gwangju High Court also overturned a homicide conviction
against the chief engineer of the ferry Sewol, finding him
guilty instead of negligence. His sentence of 30 years in jail
was reduced to 10 years.
Video footage of the crew abandoning the Sewol after
instructing passengers to remain in their cabins had caused
outrage and calls for harsh punishment. Most of the passengers
were teenagers on a school field trip.
Only 172 of the ferry's 476 passengers and crew were
rescued. Of the 304 confirmed dead or still listed as missing,
250 were school children.
Lee apologised to the victims' families during the lower
court trial and said he did not intend to kill anyone. The
prosecutors had argued that failing to exercise his duty to
evacuate passengers was akin to homicide.
The crew members, who were given prison terms ranging from
five to 36 years, had pleaded for leniency and said they had
never received proper training on passenger evacuation.
The appeals court reduced the prison terms for the 14 other
crew members to between 18 months and 12 years, the appeals
court said.
The overloaded Sewol capsized while making a turn on a
routine journey on April 16 last year. The vessel was later
found to be structurally defective.
Before launching the appeals, a prosecutor involved in the
case said in November the decisions against the 15 crew members,
including the chief engineer, were "disappointing", especially
the verdict that the captain was not guilty of homicide.
