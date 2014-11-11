SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea said on Tuesday it was
calling off a search for nine passengers still missing from a
ferry that sank in April killing more than 300 people, as a
court prepared to rule in a trial at which the vessel's captain
may face the death penalty.
A three-judge panel in the southern city of Gwangju will
hand down verdicts and sentencing later in the prosecution of
ferry captain Lee Joon-seok, 68, as well as 14 crew members, who
face jail terms if convicted.
The overloaded ferry, the Sewol, capsized on April 16 while
making a turn during a routine voyage to the holiday island of
Jeju in the country's worst maritime disaster in decades.
The approach of winter and the structural weakening of the
vessel that has been under water for seven months in strong
currents made it dangerous for divers to continue searching for
those missing, Maritime Minister Lee Ju-young told a briefing.
"I am sincerely sorry to announce the end of the search
operation while not being able to keep my word to continue
searching until the very last one is found," Lee said.
The decision to end the search was agreed by the families of
the nine passengers still missing who have kept a vigil on a
southern island near the scene of the disaster, Lee said.
Only 172 of the ferry's 476 passengers and crew were
rescued. Of the 304 confirmed dead or still listed as missing,
250 were school children.
The last body to be recovered was on Oct. 28, more than 100
days after the previous one was pulled from the vessel.
Lee said officials will discuss the issue of raising the
vessel with families of the missing passengers.
The captain and three officers have been charged with
homicide, while the other crew members face lesser charges,
including negligence.
