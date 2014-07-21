SEOUL, July 22 South Korean police are trying to
confirm the identity of a body they believe may have been the
fugitive head of the family that owned the operator of a ferry
that capsized in April, killing more than 300 people, a police
official told Reuters.
Yoo Byung-un is accused of embezzlement, negligence and tax
evasion and has been the subject of a two-month nationwide
manhunt. A reward of nearly half a million dollars has been
offered.
A police official said the body was found last month in a
plum field in the southern city of Suncheon near a retreat where
police have suspected Yoo may have been hiding, and that
forensics examinations had found that the body's DNA resembled
Yoo's. Further examination was underway, the official said.
A press conference was due to be held at 9 am (0000 GMT) on
Tuesday in Suncheon, the official said, declining to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to media.
Local media reports on the development came hours after
prosecutors apologised on Monday for failing to capture Yoo, the
country's most wanted man, when they announced interim results
of their investigation into the country's worst maritime
disaster in 20 years. They did not mention that a body suspected
of being Yoo's had been found.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe, Larry King)