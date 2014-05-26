SEOUL May 26 A fire at a bus terminal and
shopping complex in a busy suburban neighbourhood north of Seoul
killed five people and injured dozens on Monday, the latest in a
series of accidents in South Korea, including a ferry disaster
that killed more than 300.
The blaze broke out in the morning in the terminal complex
that houses large shopping malls and a movie theatre.
Fire officials said the fire started in the food court area
where renovation was being carried out and a welding torch was
likely responsible. Most of victims suffered from smoke
inhalation, they said.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and a leading
manufacturing powerhouse, has developed into one of the world's
most vibrant and technically advanced democracies, but faces
criticism that regulatory controls and safety standards have not
kept pace.
The country is mourning more than 300 people who drowned
when a heavily overloaded ferry capsized and sank on April 16,
the country's worst maritime disaster in 20 years.
Many of the dead were students and teachers from the same
school.
There have since been two subway accidents that left nearly
200 people injured.
President Park Geun-hye and her government have faced sharp
criticism of the way they handled the ferry disaster. Park has
promised to overhaul safety oversight and has broke up the
country's coast guard to streamline maritime search and rescue
operations.
