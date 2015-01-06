SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea said on Tuesday that
foot-and-mouth had spread to a cattle farm in the country for
the first time in more than three years, a blow to authorities
battling to contain an outbreak of the disease.
The outbreak was discovered around half a year ago on hog
farms, intensifying fears about food safety in a nation already
grappling with bird flu.
The agriculture ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that
the disease had been detected at a cattle farm in the city of
Anseong, nearly 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Seoul.
More than 26,000 hogs, or 0.3 percent of the country's total
hog population, have been slaughtered as defence against
foot-and-mouth, according to ministry data.
All the cases have involved a type of the disease that
animals are inoculated against in South Korea, the ministry
said.
Worries over livestock disease have helped boost meat
imports.
South Korea's pork imports, mainly from the United States
and Germany, rose 21 percent to 328,241 tonnes in the first 11
months of last year from the same period the year before,
customs data showed.
The country's beef imports, mainly from Australia and the
United States, also rose 6 percent to over 260,000 tonnes
between January and November last year from a year earlier, the
data showed.
