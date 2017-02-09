SEOUL Feb 9 A second strain of foot-and-mouth
disease has been confirmed at a dairy farm in South Korea, three
days after an outbreak was first reported, the country's
agriculture ministry said on Thursday.
The A-type virus strain of the disease was discovered at the
farm in Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, in addition to the O-type
virus strain found earlier, Kim Kyeong-kyu, deputy minister for
food industry policy, told a briefing.
"We are conducting epidemiological studies on the A-type
virus from the Yeoncheon farm," said Kim.
"Several cases of foot-and-mouth disease were reported
before, and the A-type virus was found in farms in Pocheon and
Yeoncheon areas in January 2010."
Since the first outbreak was discovered on Monday, South
Korea, has taken emergency measures including a nationwide
vaccination and a movement control order to contain the spread
of the virus.
The ministry had re-vaccinated all cattle in the country
against the O-type virus, and the country's livestock would need
to be inoculated again against the A-type strain, Kim said.
Oh Soon-min, a senior agriculture ministry official in
charge of animal health, said the ministry was seeking to import
more stocks from vaccine makers such as Merial as Korea's
inventory of "O+A type" vaccines, which allow livestock to be
vaccinated for both strains at the same time, was in short
supply.
"We first have to check the company's inventory and we are
thinking to bring in as many as we can," he added.
Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, regularly inoculates
its cattle and hogs against three types of foot-and-mouth
diseases. It has around 3.14 million cattle and 10 million hogs
nationwide.
The agriculture ministry is weighing whether or not to
vaccinate hogs again, as cases of infection have so far only
been found among cattle, said Park Bong-kyun, commissioner of
the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency.
As of Wednesday, 826 cattle had been culled, the ministry
statement said.
Korea has also slaughtered 33 million farm birds since late
last year as it tries to contain an outbreak of viral bird
flu.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)