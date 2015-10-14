SEOUL Oct 14 The won has fallen against the dollar in recent months but not as much as other major currencies have, a South Korean foreign exchange official said, indicating he sees the country's currency as over-valued.

The official also told Reuters this week that the baseline scenario Korean foreign exchange authorities have is for the Federal Reserve to begin raising United States interest rates before the end of this year.

The remarks were made on the condition the official remain anonymous.

"If you look at only the dollar/won rate, you can say 1,200 is certainly a high level, but what about the other currencies? The yen and euro have depreciated much more," the official said, without elaborating.

During the third quarter, the won fell 5.9 percent against the dollar. This was its fifth consecutive quarterly loss and the sharpest in four years.

On Sept. 8, the won fell to 1,208.8 per dollar, the lowest level since late July 2010. It has since rebounded to trade at around 1,149 on Wednesday.

The official shrugged off the risk of massive capital flight from the country when the U.S. central bank begins raising interest rates, which some economists have said could spark a heavy outflows from emerging markets.