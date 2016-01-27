SEOUL, Jan 27 Korea Western Power Co Ltd has bought 135,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for February and March arrival via tenders closed on Jan. 25, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The utility did not disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PORT ARRIVAL 45,000 Hanwha Corp Pyeongtaek Feb. 5-9 45,000 Hanwha Corp Pyeongtaek Feb. 16-20 45,000 Hyundai Corp Pyeongtaek March 3-7 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Ed Davies)