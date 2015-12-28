* Demand seen at 34.65 mln T in 2029 vs 36.49 mln T in 2014
* Sees 11 mid, long-term suppliers in 2029 from 7 in 2014
* To seek MOU with Japan, China over LNG supply in H1, 2016
* Plans to spend $6 bln on expanding gas facilities
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 28 South Korea expects its demand for
natural gas to fall by 5 percent over the next 15 years, as
increased use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by households and
industry only partly offsets a steep fall in its demand for
power generation.
The world's second-largest LNG importer will also seek to
diversify its suppliers, and plans to work with other big Asian
buyers Japan and China to co-operate over supplies, the Ministry
of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday.
Still, South Korea will invest 7.1 trillion Korean won ($6.1
billion) to expand domestic gas supply facilities including
pipelines and storage tanks through 2029, the ministry said in a
statement.
LNG accounted for about 21.4 percent of South Korea's power
generation in 2014.
However, gas imports fell more than 9 percent to below 30
million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2015. The ministry said
in July that gas-based power generation is too costly compared
with nuclear power, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions more
efficiently than thermal fuels.
Natural gas demand was forecast to fall 0.34 percent a year
to 34.651 million tonnes of LNG equivalent in 2029 from 36.493
million tonnes in 2014, with demand for power generation nearly
halving to 9.48 million tonnes by 2029, it said on Monday.
Household and industrial consumption of LNG was expected to
rise by 2.06 percent a year to 25.171 million tonnes in 2029
from 18.533 million tonnes in 2014.
South Korea will look to diversify its gas suppliers, and
expects to take mid- and long-term-contracted gas supplies from
11 countries in 2029, up from 7 in 2014, it said.
"To hike negotiation power, we will conduct preemptive
negotiations by actively utilising the market situation where
buyers hold dominant power, during the period when price
negotiations are crowded," the ministry statement said. It
highlighted the years 2016-2018, when a number of contracts need
to be renegotiated.
Global oversupply and sliding prices have pushed big natural
gas buyers from India to China to look at reworking long-term
agreements as increased supply gives market control to buyers
from producers.
Seoul will seek a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with
Japan and China to co-operate over LNG supplies, and will seek
more flexible terms in upcoming contracts, such as loosening or
scrapping destination clauses, the statement said.
It would also look to set up two-to-three year term
contracts, to minimise the impact of big price swings.
($1 = 1,167.1000 won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Rebecca
Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)