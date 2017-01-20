SEOUL Jan 20 South Korean gas and power company
SK E&S Co Ltd took delivery of the country's first
spot cargo of shale gas imported from the United States early in
January, two industry sources said on Friday.
The arm of South Korean conglomerate SK Group imported
66,000 tonnes of U.S. shale gas from Cheniere Energy Inc's
Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal
in Louisiana, according to one industry source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Price details for the shipment, bought for use as a power
station fuel, were not available, the person said. The person
spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to
discuss the matter publicly.
The first U.S. shale gas delivery comes as the Korean
government encourages domestic companies to look for more
opportunities in U.S. oil and gas projects under the incoming
administration of President-elect Donald Trump. South Korea is
the world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan.
An unforeseen demand increases in northern Asia and
production delays in Australia have also fuelled a wave of U.S.
LNG cargoes coming into Asia. The spot purchase aside, SK E&S is
scheduled to import 2.2 million tonnes a year of U.S.-originated
LNG from 2019 through 2039.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on the
first shipment.
South Korea mostly imports LNG through state-run Korea Gas
Corp, the country's sole wholesaler. Private gas
companies and utilities in South Korea are only allowed to
import LNG directly for their own power generation purposes.
KOGAS is also set to import 2.8 million tonnes a year of LNG
processed by Cheniere Energy under a 20-year supply deal
starting this year. The first cargo is expected to arrive either
in June or in July this year, a KOGAS spokesman said.
