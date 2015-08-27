SEOUL Aug 27 South Korean prosecutors arrested
four people, including a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
employee, suspected of involvement in the manipulation of stock
in a small Korean company in 2011, Yonhap News Agency reported
on Thursday.
The Southern Branch of Seoul District Prosecutors' Office on
arrested the former Goldman Sachs employee for allegedly
receiving about 100 million won ($84,574) and assisting the
manipulation of shares in conveyor belt maker Dong Yang P&F
by getting other traders to buy shares in the
company, Yonhap reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
It did not say when the arrests took place.
Officials at the prosecutors' office could not be reached
for comment by Reuters.
The former employee was part of Goldman Sachs' South Korean
asset management unit, which announced its shut-down in 2012,
the firm's South Korean unit said in a statement.
The statement said that none of the trading under
investigation took place at Goldman Sachs, and that the firm had
never bought or sold shares in Dong Yang and has been
cooperating with prosecutors since last week.
Other media reports citing the prosecutors' office said
authorities in the same case had also visited Macquarie Asset
Management Korea Co Ltd, which was ING Investment Management
Korea until Macquarie Group Ltd bought it in December 2013.
A Macquarie spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 1,182.4000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe/Simon
Cameron-Moore)