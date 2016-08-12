SEOUL Aug 12 South Korea's antitrust regulator
said on Friday it is looking into whether Google has violated
the country's anticompetition laws, marking the body's first
acknowledgement of a formal scrutiny against the global internet
search company.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) did not comment on
the nature of its investigation of Google in its statement, and
didn't disclose which potential violations it's investigating.
Google, whose corporate parent is Alphabet Inc,
declined to comment.
The antitrust body's statement was in response to a local
media report that said the KFTC decided to clear Google of
anticompetition charges involving the pre-loading of the
company's apps on smartphones running on the Android operating
system.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)