SEOUL, Dec 28 South Korea's largest animal feed
maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) purchased around 195,000 tonnes
of U.S. or South American corn and 69,000 tonnes of world-wide
wheat via tenders closed last Wednesday, South Korean traders
said on Monday.
The tenders had sought arrival between May and July 2016.
The first consignment of about 65,000 tonnes of corn was
purchased at $181.25 per tonne on a cost-and-freight(C&F) basis
from Pan Ocean with an additional $1 per tonne
surcharge for additional port unloading.
The second consignment of around 65,000 tonnes of corn was
purchased at $181.37 per tonne on a C&F basis from Glencore
International AG with an additional $1.5 per tonne
surcharge for additional port unloading.
The last consignment of around 65,000 tonnes of corn was
purchased from Glencore International AG at a basis
price of $82.25 per tonne with an additional $1.5 per tonne
surcharge for additional port unloading.
A consignment of 69,000 tonnes of wheat was bought at
$184.75 per tonne on a C&F basis from Archer Daniels Midland Co
with an additional $1.25 per tonne surcharge for
additional port unloading.
The products will arrive at the South Korean ports of
Incheon, Pyeong Taek, Gunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.
