SEOUL May 19 South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd
said on Thursday its initial public offering (IPO) is expected
to raise up to 5.7 trillion won ($4.79 billion), in what will be
the world's biggest IPO since late 2015.
Reuters had reported the IPO plans on Wednesday.
The world's third-largest duty-free operator said in a
statement it will use the IPO funds to expand its domestic and
overseas business to become the world's No. 1 duty-free
operator, one of Asia's top 3 hotel chains and among the top
five global theme-park operators.
The company said bookbuilding will take place on June 15-16,
subscription on June 21-22, and listing on the Korea stock
exchange during June.
($1 = 1,190.0900 won)
