SEOUL May 22 Hyundai Motor said on
Friday it would boost output of its Tucson sport utility vehicle
(SUV) by adding production at a South Korean assembly line that
currently makes sedans in order to meet demand from markets
including the United States.
Hyundai Motor, which with sister firm Kia Motors
is the world's fifth-largest automaker, has been grappling with
slowing sales and earnings, partly because of capacity
constraints for its popular SUVs.
Hyundai Motor said it had agreed with its South Korean union
to start making 50,000 of its redesigned Tucsons annually at a
second factory in Ulsan, which produces the Elantra compact.
Hyundai currently makes the Tucson only at another factory in
Ulsan, which is unable to meet demand.
The company launched its revamped Tucson in South Korea in
March and this month started production for exports to North
America, Australia and Asia. Tight supply for the Tucson has led
to a two-and-a-half month backlog for exports, the company said.
Hyundai Motor's U.S. chief last year said he expected to
double U.S. sales of the new Tucson from 45,000 thanks to
greater availability from South Korea.
