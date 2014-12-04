HONG KONG Dec 4 South Korea's government
offered to sell on Thursday shares worth up to $280 million in
Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), according to a term
sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The government, through the Ministry of Strategy and
Finance, is offering up to 21 million IBK shares in an
indicative price range of between 14,400 and 14,800 won each.
The offering price is equivalent to a discount of up to 5
percent to the closing price on Thursday of 15,150 won, the term
sheet showed. If the shares sold at the top of the price range,
the government would raise 310.8 billion won from the stake
sale.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Korea Investment &
Securities and Samsung Securities were hired as joint
bookrunners of the selldown.
(1 US dollar = 1,115.2300 Korean won)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)