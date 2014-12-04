HONG KONG Dec 4 South Korea's government offered to sell on Thursday shares worth up to $280 million in Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

The government, through the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, is offering up to 21 million IBK shares in an indicative price range of between 14,400 and 14,800 won each.

The offering price is equivalent to a discount of up to 5 percent to the closing price on Thursday of 15,150 won, the term sheet showed. If the shares sold at the top of the price range, the government would raise 310.8 billion won from the stake sale.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities were hired as joint bookrunners of the selldown. (1 US dollar = 1,115.2300 Korean won) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)