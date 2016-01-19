SEOUL Jan 19 The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) said on Tuesday it plans to sign an agreement with the Iranian central bank on providing up to about 5 billion euros ($5.45 billion) in financing for South Korean companies doing business there.

The specialist trade financing bank said in a statement it plans to sign the agreement during the current quarter to support contracts that South Korean companies win from Iran in sectors including power generation, construction and steel-making.

The move comes as South Korea hopes the lifting of international sanctions on Iran this month would help its companies secure new business opportunities at a time of depressed export demand from China and other existing markets. ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)