SEOUL Nov 26 South Korea has transferred $500
million to Iran to pay for crude oil imports under an interim
nuclear deal that provides limited relief from sanctions, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The interim accord between Iran, the United States, China,
France, Germany, Britain and Russia was extended on Monday for
seven months to allow for more talks to reach a full deal after
the six powers failed again to resolve their 12-year stand-off
over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Tehran will be able to continue to access around $700
million per month in sanctions relief.
"We had to play our role, as the international community
agreed to unblock some of Iran's assets," said one of the
sources, who had direct knowledge of the money transfer.
South Korea, China, India and Japan are the biggest buyers
of Iranian crude.
Including the latest payment, South Korea has paid $1.05
billion to Tehran so far this year.
Under the interim accord, Tehran halted higher-level uranium
enrichment in exchange for a limited easing of the financial and
trade sanctions which have badly damaged its economy, including
access to some frozen oil revenues abroad.
Iran and the six power agreed in July to extend the
six-month interim accord until November 24 and Iran would
receive $2.8 billion during the four-month extension of its
funds held in foreign banks, in addition to $4.2 billion paid
during the January-July period.
Tehran dismisses Western fears that its nuclear programme
might have military aims, saying it is for peaceful energy only.
However, the six powers want to curb its uranium enrichment
further to lengthen the time Iran would need to build a bomb.
