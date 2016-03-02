SEOUL, March 2 South Korea plans to boost imports of Iranian condensate this year, the country's trade and energy ministry said on Tuesday. "We will increase oil and natural gas imports from Iran, especially Iranian condensate," the ministry said in a statement. It added that the two countries would establish a payment system to facilitate smooth trade of crude and condensate between National Iranian Oil Company and South Korea's SK Energy and Hyundai Oil Bank. South Korea's imports of Iranian crude oil tripled in January from a year earlier with the United States lifting sanctions on Tehran, but shipments remained far below pre-sanction levels. The Islamic Republic on Jan. 17 emerged from years of economic isolation as sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme were lifted. Iran is exporting 100,000 barrels a day of oil to South Korea, one of its main crude customers, and hopes to double that figure by the end of 2016, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford)