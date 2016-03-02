* South Korea to increase Iran oil imports as sanctions
lifted
* Iran in talks to lease oil storage in South Korea
* Hanwha Total mulls resuming Iranian condensate imports
(Adds that Iran could lease oil storage in South Korea)
By Rebecca Jang
SEOUL, March 2 South Korea plans to boost
imports of Iranian oil, especially condensate, this year to meet
growing demand after sanctions on the Islamic nation were lifted
in January.
The world's fifth largest importer of crude is also a big
buyer of condensate, a super light oil that can be processed
into fuels and petrochemicals. Iran's return would help ease
tight condensate supply in a market dominated by fellow OPEC
producer Qatar.
"We will increase oil and natural gas (liquids) imports from
Iran, especially Iranian condensate," South Korea's trade and
energy ministry said on Tuesday.
Iran is exporting 100,000 barrels of oil a day to South
Korea, one of its main crude customers, and hopes to double that
figure by the end of 2016, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was
quoted as saying on Monday.
The Islamic Republic on Jan. 17 emerged from years of
economic isolation as sanctions over its disputed nuclear
programme were lifted.
That encouraged a tripling of South Korea's oil imports from
Iran in January, but shipments remained far below pre-sanction
levels.
South Korea's trade ministry said the two countries would
establish a payment system to facilitate smooth trade of crude
and condensate between National Iranian Oil Company and South
Korea's SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank
South Korea's condensate demand is expected to grow this
year as Hyundai Oilbank will start operations at a new splitter.
Hanwha Total Petrochemicals, another South Korean condensate
buyer, is considering whether to resume imports from Iran from
April, a company spokesman said.
He added that the company would have to see if Iranian
condensate fits well at their plant before they sign a term
contract.
South Korea also expects to sign a memorandum of
understanding with Iran to lease out oil storage in the North
Asian country, the South Korean trade ministry said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy currently operates 9 oil
storage facilities, capable of holding 146 million barrels,
according to Korea National Oil Corp's website (www.knoc.co.kr).
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Additional reporting by Florence
Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Joseph Radford)