(Adds Chinese drills)
SEOUL Nov 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
told South Korea's president on Monday he wanted cooperation
between the two countries and the United States in maintaining
an open and peaceful South China Sea, a Japanese government
spokesman said.
Abe has in the past been critical of China's assertiveness
in the South China Sea, through which much of Japan and South
Korea's trade and energy supplies pass.
"He said Japan would like to cooperate with South Korea and
the United States at various occasions to preserve the open,
free and peaceful sea," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi
Hagiuda told reporters after Abe held talks with President Park
Geun-hye of South Korea in Seoul.
Hagiuda did not elaborate, but on Friday, Japanese Defence
Minister Gen Nakatani reiterated that Tokyo had no plan to take
part in U.S.-led "freedom of navigation patrols" in the South
China Sea.
A U.S. warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of one of
China's man-made islands in the area last Tuesday in the most
significant U.S. challenge yet to territorial limits China
claims around the Spratly archipelago.
The voyage triggered an angry rebuke from China and a
warning that a minor incident in the area, one of the world's
busiest sea lanes, could spark war if the United States did not
stop what it called "provocative acts".
China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea. The
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims. Japan has long been mired in a territorial
dispute with China over a group of tiny, uninhabited islands in
the East China Sea.
Abe told Park the situation in the South China Sea was "a
common cause of concern for international society", Hagiuda told
reporters.
The website of China's official People's Daily on Monday
showed pictures of advanced fighter jets from the "naval
aviation division" of the South China Sea fleet carrying out
drills. It did not say where or when they had happened.
Asked about Abe's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that recently "some people" had
expressed concerns about the South China Sea, but she did not
know why they were worried as there were no problems with
freedom of navigation.
"We hope the relevant countries can all view the present
issue objectively, fairly and rationally," she told a daily news
briefing.
In an apparent effort not to mar an incipient thaw in ties
with China, Abe, speaking to reporters in Seoul, declined to
specify whether he had raised the issue in bilateral talks with
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Seoul on Sunday, following a
meeting of the three North Asia leaders.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Additional reporting by Michael
Martina and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Dean Yates;
Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)