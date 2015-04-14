By Sohee Kim
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea lifted a travel ban
on a Japanese journalist on trial for a charge of defaming South
Korean President Park Geun-hye, a prosecution official said on
Tuesday, removing what has been an irritant in bilateral
relations.
South Korean prosecutors in October indicted the former
Seoul bureau chief of Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper, Tatsuya
Kato, after concluding a news article he wrote about Park on
Aug. 3 was based on "false information."
An official at the prosecutors' office said the travel ban
against Kato had been lifted, without elaborating.
South Korean media said the decision was made on
"humanitarian consideration" because his mother is ailing and he
has been apart from his family in Japan for eight months.
Kato was not arrested but had been barred from leaving South
Korea.
Kato told Reuters he did not have immediate plans to leave
South Korea for Japan, and planned to continue attending his
trial. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Japan's embassy in Seoul declined to make any immediate
comment.
The Aug. 3 report in Sankei related to Park's whereabouts on
April 16 last year, the day a ferry carrying 476 people capsized
and sank. More than 300 people died in the country's worst
maritime disaster in more than 40 years.
Japan has protested the indictment saying it was regrettable
and that Tokyo was concerned that the legal action could
infringe press freedom and negatively affect bilateral ties.
Relations between the two countries have cooled over what
South Korea sees as Japanese leaders' reluctance to properly
atone for its colonial wartime past, and in particular over the
issue of Korean "comfort women" as those forced to work in
Japanese military brothels during World War Two are known.
But the two countries and China have sought to overcome
diplomatic tensions, pledging at a foreign ministers' meeting
last month to work toward a summit of their leaders.
On Tuesday, South Korea was scheduled to host a meeting of
security officials from Japan for the first time in more than
five years.
