(Adds government reactions)
By Sohee Kim
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea lifted a travel ban
on a Japanese journalist on trial for a charge of defaming South
Korean President Park Geun-hye, a prosecution official said on
Tuesday, removing what has been an irritant in bilateral
relations.
South Korean prosecutors in October indicted the former
Seoul bureau chief of Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper, Tatsuya
Kato, after concluding a news article he wrote about Park on
Aug. 3 was based on "false information".
An official at the prosecutors' office said the travel ban
on Kato had been lifted. South Korean media said the decision
was made on "humanitarian consideration" because Kato's mother
is ailing and he has been apart from his family in Japan for
eight months.
Kato was not arrested but had been barred from leaving South
Korea. A spokesman for the newspaper in Tokyo said Kato would
return to Tokyo later in the day.
Sankei welcomed the move but criticised the trial. "This is
a serious infringement of freedom of speech and we demand that
the charges be dropped immediately," Takeshi Kobayashi, chief
editor at Sankei's Tokyo head office, said in a statement - a
sentiment echoed by the Japanese government.
"We will continue to call on the South Korean government for
an appropriate response," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga
told a news conference.
The Aug. 3 report in Sankei related to Park's whereabouts on
April 16 last year, the day a ferry carrying 476 people capsized
and sank. More than 300 people died in the country's worst
maritime disaster in more than 40 years.
Japan has protested the indictment, saying it was
regrettable and that Tokyo was concerned the legal action could
infringe press freedom and hurt bilateral ties.
South Korea countered that the case simply followed legal
principles. "This is irrelevant to ROK-Japan relations and it is
not appropriate to make the issue into a diplomatic problem,"
said Noh Gwang-il, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman.
Relations between the two countries have cooled over what
South Korea sees as Japanese leaders' reluctance to properly
atone for the country's colonial wartime past, especially over
the issue of Korean "comfort women", as those forced to work in
Japanese military brothels during World War Two are known.
Both nations and China have sought to overcome diplomatic
tension, pledging at a foreign ministers' meeting last month to
work toward a summit of their leaders.
On Tuesday, South Korea was scheduled to host a meeting of
security officials from Japan for the first time in more than
five years.
(Writing by Jack Kim; additional writing by Linda Sieg and
Elaine Lies in Tokyo, additional reporting by Seungyun Oh in
SEOUL; Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon Cameron-Moore)