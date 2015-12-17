* Case raised questions about media freedom, threatened ties
* Difficult to conclude intent to defame or libel president
-court
* Japan's Prime Mininter Shinzo Abe welcomes verdict
(Adds comments from Japan PM, journalist, details)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Dec 17 A South Korean court on Thursday
cleared a Japanese journalist of defaming the South Korean
president in a case that raised new questions about media
freedom and had threatened to inflame relations between the
uneasy neighbours.
Tatsuya Kato, former Seoul bureau chief of Japan's Sankei
Shimbun newspaper, was indicted in October last year.
Prosecutors said a report he wrote in August 2014 over
President Park Geun-hye's whereabouts during a ferry disaster,
which referred to a rumour she was with a man at the time, was
based on false information, had no foundation and damaged her
honour. The president's office said the rumour had no merit.
"The court views the conduct of the defendant was in the
realm of freedom of the press," Judge Lee Dong-geun said at the
end of a three-hour hearing, speaking for a three-judge panel.
"It is difficult to conclude that the defendant intended to
defame the president or libel her as a public figure."
Prosecutors who had sought an 18-month prison term, declined
to say if they would appeal against the decision.
Kato told a news conference prosecutors should accept the
verdict and not seek an appeal.
"The process was unfair and discriminatory from the start,"
said Kato, whose newspaper is known to take a conservative
approach to delicate issues of wartime history that still plague
bilateral ties.
South Korea's foreign ministry had asked the court to
consider Japan's request for leniency, given the two countries'
recent efforts to improve ties.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the verdict.
"I expect that it will have a positive effect on the
Japan-South Korean relationship," he said in Tokyo.
Relations between the neighbours are strained over what
South Korea sees as Japanese leaders' reluctance to properly
atone for the country's colonial wartime past, especially over
the issue of Korean "comfort women", as those forced to work in
Japanese military brothels during World War Two are known.
The case drew criticism from media and human rights groups
over Park's stance on freedom of the press and fuelled worry
that the legal system could be used to stifle political
opposition.
Kato had remained free during the months-long proceedings. A
ban on him travelling overseas was lifted in April.
"It is good news that Kato will not go to jail," said
Benjamin Ismail of Paris-based media advocacy group Reporters
Without Borders. "However, the need to modify the defamation law
remains."
The verdict came amid a politically charged debate over a
decision by Park's government to replace privately published
history textbooks in schools with a government-issued version.
(Additional reporting by James Pearson in SEOUL and Tetsushi
Kajimoto in TOKYO; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe
and Clarence Fernandez)